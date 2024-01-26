Local

Ashley Home store, J. Crew Factory among the new retailers coming to South Hills Village

By Tim Schooley – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Indianapolis-based Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) announced a fresh wave of new stores to set up shop this year at South Hills Village.

It’s a varied mix in which an Ashley Home Store is the likeliest headliner if only based on its size. A new store of more than 20,000 square feet featuring a variety of furniture and bedding is slated to open near Ulta and DSW in the annex building at the mall this fall.

Click here for the other newcomers to South Hills Village, from the Pittsburgh BUsiness Times.

