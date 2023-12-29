ATM stolen from business in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police say an ATM was stolen from a business in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The theft happened on the 900 block of Penn Avenue on Christmas Eve at around 10:15 p.m.

Authorities say the theft was not noticed on Friday and then reported.

Detectives are using security footage to aid in their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

