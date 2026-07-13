Teen in stable condition after being shot in Duquesne

DUQUESNE — A teen was found shot in Duquesne on Sunday evening.
The Allegheny County Police Department says 911 dispatchers were notified of a shooting near the intersection of 6th Street and Kennedy Avenue after 8:30 p.m.
First responders found a 17-year-old boy shot in the right shoulder. He was taken to a hospital and was last said to be listed in stable condition.
ACPD detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
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