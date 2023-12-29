Police looking for 2 people accused of trying to break into gun shop, running into woods after chase

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. — Northern Regional Police Department officers are looking for two people they say tried to break into a gun shop and then ran.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is on the scene of this breaking story. Watch Channel 11 Mornings News through 7 a.m. for the latest.

According to Northern Regional’s police chief, officers arrived at the scene at Big Buck Gun Shop in Franklin Park at around 12:20 a.m.

Officials said the suspect vehicle, which was stolen, clipped a police car during a chase before crashed. The suspects then left the car and ran into the woods nearby,

The police chief told Channel 11 that the suspects stole another car that had the keys inside, which they crashed as well.

Police are using a helicopter to search the area. Police are also asking residents in the area to lock their doors.

The police chief told Channel 11 that the same gun shop was broken into last week and the suspects may be the same person or people.

Anyone who sees the suspects is asked to call 911.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group