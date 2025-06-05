Attempted robbery of USPS mail carrier in Bridgeville under investigation

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. — An attempted robbery of a United States Postal Service mail carrier in Bridgeville is under investigation.

The Bridgeville Police Department said that the incident happened on Wednesday around 2:30 p.m.

Officers from both Bridgeville and Upper Saint Clair responded.

The US Postal Inspectors Office is investigating the incident. We’ve reached out and are waiting to hear back.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group