FBI dismantles alleged drug trafficking ring in New Castle; 5 arrested

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — FBI Pittsburgh announced the arrest of five people it says are involved in an alleged drug trafficking operation in New Castle.

The FBI said it partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies for a “tactical operation” Friday morning at three locations in New Castle. Agents said these individuals traveled to Michigan and other states to obtain large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.

Who the FBI says is facing charges, and what agents seized in their raids, coming up on Channel 11 News at 5.

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