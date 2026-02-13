Babies at UPMC hospital receive chocolate kiss-shaped hats in celebration of Valentine’s Day weekend

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Babies at a UPMC hospital received festive hats just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend.

The babies, currently staying at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital, received handmade chocolate kiss-shaped hats.

Click here for photos of the babies decked out in their hats.

The cute woven caps were gifts of love from Saint James and Saint Katherine Drexel Parishes.

“Thoughtful gestures like these help us share the love and celebrate the caring community around us,” UPMC said.

