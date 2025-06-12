Backed by local celebrities, Yinzer Dogs set to open first brick-and-mortar location in Cranberry

A hot dog business backed by a team of local celebrities is set to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Cranberry.

Backed by radio personalities Larry Richert and Jim Krenn and former Pitt and Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, Yinzer Dogs made its public debut last year as a food truck. Now, the team is aiming to open a space at 2085 MacKenzie Way in the Cranberry Springs plaza this August and a space in the Strip District in time for next year’s NFL Draft.

“So many things closed during Covid, and we lost a lot of our hot dog shops,” Richert said. “We just thought, ‘well, we can do this and add to it,’ and now that the draft is coming next April, we’re pretty excited because timing is going to be I think the perfect alignment for us to have this stuff up and running.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group