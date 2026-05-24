Memorial Day mostly dry as steady rain tapers off into Monday morning; Flood Watch in effect

PITTSBURGH — A Flood Watch has been issued for most of our area through 2 a.m. Monday. Moderate to heavy rain will continue through early Monday morning, with some areas getting soaked with another .75-1.00 inch.

Click here to track the rain with interactive radar.

Watch for creeks and streams and for ponding on roadways. Isolated flash flooding will be possible, especially in poor drainage areas.

Excessive Rainfall

Steady rain will taper to a few showers before ending early Monday, opening the door for a mainly dry Memorial Day.

The wet weather will wind down by mid-morning, leaving a mix of clouds and sunshine for the rest of the day, much better weather for Memorial Day parades, picnics and outdoor gatherings.

Rain Impacts List

Temperatures will rebound as well, climbing into the mid-70s through the afternoon.

The dry stretch continues Tuesday, with the next chance for showers and storms moving in Wednesday.

Rainfall Comparison

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