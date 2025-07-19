Bad Break: Pirates start second half with dreadful loss to White Sox

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are celebrating ‘Yinzerpalooza’ all weekend at PNC Park, but the fitting spelling would have been Yinzerpa-LOSE-a on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox.

The Pirates came out flat in their first game after the All-Star break and were walloped 10-1 by the White Sox.

Edgar Quero’s two-out home run started a two-out rally for the White Sox (33-65) in the first inning against Bailey Falter. Two batters later, Andrew Benintendi doubled home a run and scored on Luis Robert Jr.‘s single.

Three innings later, Robert belted a solo home run to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Pirates (39-59) plated their first run of the game in the top of the fourth inning, when Oneil Cruz plated Bryan Reynolds from third base with a single up the middle.

Click here to read more from PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group