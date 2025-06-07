Baldwin-Whitehall student organizes donation drive to help those experiencing homelessness

A girl is giving back to her community by organizing a food and clothing drive to help those experiencing homelessness.

Baldwin-Whitehall School District 5th-grade student Riley Williams organized the drive at RA Lutz Elementary School. She created a flyer, asking other students to pitch in and eventually collected bins stuffed full of donations.

We were there on Friday as Riley helped pack everything up.

“I’m really passionate about helping people, and I feel like homelessness is a big topic, and I feel like I can make a small difference and impact on helping them,” she said.

After all the donations were packed, Riley and her parents took them to the Salvation Army in West Mifflin.

