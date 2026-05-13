Local school district holds backyard graduation ceremony for student, her father with cancer

A local school district went the extra mile for a member of the Class of 2026.

Gracie Bucker graduated from Trinity Area School District as valedictorian earlier this month.

She tells Channel 11 that her father has stage V lymphoma.

In order for him to see his daughter graduate, the district hosted a graduation ceremony in Buckner’s backyard.

Buckner says the plan came together in less than 48 hours.

Buckner’s mother thanked teachers, staff and friends who helped make the ceremony possible, as well as the University of Pittsburgh, which sent staff to welcome Buckner to their university community.

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