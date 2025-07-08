Bank branch cuts slow to crawl in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — At 2025’s midpoint, the year is shaping up as the lowest in more than a decade for bank branch closures in the Pittsburgh metro.

There were just six, compared with 11 cuts during the first six months of 2024, according to regulatory filings that were confirmed by the respective banks. And that was down from 26 during the comparable period in 2023.

Citizens cut three branches in January — 712 Washington Rd., Mount Lebanon; 4570 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh; and 200 Tarentum Bridge Rd., New Kensington.

Huntington shuttered a remote drive-thru in New Castle, north of the city, also in January.

PNC closed its branch at Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc.’s headquarters in April.

And F.N.B. in March relocated its Hampton Township branch to a new facility in a former Burger King location at 4885 State Highway 8 in Allison Park. Last month, its branch at 600 Walmart Dr. in Gibsonia closed with customers being served by the Allison Park location.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group