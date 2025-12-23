Barber School of Pittsburgh students offer free haircuts to community members for holiday season

PITTSBURGH — Aspiring barbers gave a gift to their community with an event held just days before Christmas.

“Barbers Give Back” was held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Barber School of Pittsburgh in Banksville on Monday.

The school offered free haircuts as part of its community outreach for the holiday season.

“It’s a great way to interact with your community. Barbershops are not just there for haircuts. It’s a great way for people to connect with their community, to basically have a sense of belonging. It’s also an excellent field for someone to get into if they’re looking to have their own business,” Director of Operations for Barber School of Pittsburgh, Christopher Lund, said.

The Barber School of Pittsburgh has been in operation since 2009, with the Banksville location and another one in Monroeville.

School leaders said it takes about nine to ten months to complete the program.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group