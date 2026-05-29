PRT 2027 budget avoids fare hikes & service cuts, but funding struggles still loom over the future

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Regional Transit’s budget for the Fiscal Year 2027 will avoid fare hikes and service cuts, but the organization warns that there are still long-term funding troubles ahead.

In a press release shared on Friday, a PRT spokesperson said the FY2027 operating budget is $595.7 million. That budget includes $44.8 million in capital funding and $15.4 million in operating reserves.

The FY2027 capital budget has been set at $211.6 million, with $50.9 million coming from federal funds, $155.5 million in state funding and $5.2 million from county and other capital sources.

While there is relief that PRT will not have any major changes to services and fees this year, PRT’s CEO Katharine Kelleman is warning people that there is still a need for a long-term solution for the future.

“Public transit connects people to jobs, healthcare, education and opportunity every day,” Kelleman said. “While this budget preserves current service and fares, it also highlights the urgent need for a long-term funding solution that recognizes transit as a critical investment in our region’s economic future and competitiveness.”

Last year, PennDOT approved $106.7 million in funds to help support PRT for around two years.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Pittsburgh Regional Transit adopts new budget to prevent service cuts, fare hikes for several years

The struggles with funding are not just happening here in Pittsburgh. SEPTA in Philadelphia also needed help from PennDOT. Officials said rising operating costs, including fuel, utilities, parts, materials, insurance, and service contracts, have been rising since 2019, creating struggles for transit agencies throughout all of North America.

A PRT spokesperson stressed that while temporary funds bring some relief, it does not allow enough room for long-term investments into critical infrastructure, good repairs, vehicle replacements, rail infrastructure rehabilitation, bridge and crossing repairs, power systems and other essential assets.

At this time, officials estimate PRT’s remaining operating reserve will be used by 2029’s fiscal year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group