‘Bathtub’ section of Parkway East to close due to flooding concerns

The “Bathtub” section of the Parkway East will close due to flooding concerns.

TRAFFIC ALERT: BATHTUB SCHEDULED TO CLOSE AT NOON . PennDOT has announced that the Bathtub Section of the Parkway East and Interstate Connector Ramp from Ft Duq Bridge will close at 12pm, due to Flooding Concerns. #WPXITraffic #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI https://t.co/5mPFseci4x pic.twitter.com/QuYO8xbvVi — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) April 12, 2024

PennDOT says the closure will start at noon.

The Interstate Connector Ramp from the Fort Duquesne Bridge will also close.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group