Local

‘Bathtub’ section of Parkway East to close due to flooding concerns

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Bathtub closed The 'Bathtub' section of the Parkway East will close due to flooding concerns.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The “Bathtub” section of the Parkway East will close due to flooding concerns.

PennDOT says the closure will start at noon.

The Interstate Connector Ramp from the Fort Duquesne Bridge will also close.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Etna issues evacuation notice due to severe flooding
  • LIVE UPDATES: FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS continue overnight after record rainfall
  • PHOTOS: Flash flooding conditions across western Pennsylvania as storms move through
  • VIDEO: 6 students graduate from Pitt’s dentistry apprenticeship program
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read