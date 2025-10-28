Beal Bank closes sole Pittsburgh branch after 15 years

PITTSBURGH — A Texas billionaire’s namesake bank has closed its sole Pittsburgh location. Beal Bank has quietly operated here for almost 15 years.

A spokesperson for the privately held Texas bank confirmed that the branch, which was located at 1680 Washington Road in Bethel Park, closed as of Oct. 17, but declined to provide additional information, such as its reason for pulling the plug and how many people Beal Bank employed at the site. The Pennsylvania Department of Banking & Securities’s latest weekly summary of activities also said the Pittsburgh branch had closed.

Beal Bank had $13.16 million in deposits in Pittsburgh, as of June 30, 2025, according to FDIC data. That was up 20.3% year-over-year. It ranked No. 46 in the 10-county metro by deposit market share, according to the List published by the Business Times on Oct. 24, 2025. The Bethel Park branch was a full-service, brick-and-mortar office where clients could open checking and savings accounts, apply for loans and receive assistance on financial transactions. Beal Bank is also known as a competitive buyer of mortgage loans, commercial loans and loan portfolios from other financial institutions.

