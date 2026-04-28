Sharpsburg market hit with consumer alert after inspectors find adulterated food, rodent droppings

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — A market in Sharpsburg was just hit with a consumer alert after nearly a dozen violations were found during a recent inspection.

The Allegheny County Health Department visited the CK Mart on N Main Street in Sharpsburg on Monday and found 11 violations — two of which are considered high risk for foodborne illness.

Per the inspection report, the high-risk violations include boxes of ramen adulterated by rodents, droppings throughout the store and two dead rodents by the slush machine.

Other lower-risk violations found include the store having no probe thermometer, no date marking on previously frozen food, dust and dirt on vents, and a crawlspace covered in debris.

The inspection report also lays out several corrective actions, most of which have to do with cleaning and sanitizing areas impacted by rodents.

If the corrective actions aren’t taken, the store risks being ordered closed.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group