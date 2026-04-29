Beaver County bottled water company files Chapter 11

A Pittsburgh-area supplier of bottled water to supermarkets and wholesalers that was bought out of bankruptcy in 2003 now looks to reorganize after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Creekside Springs LLC filed for protection from creditors under Chapter 11 of the federal bankruptcy code in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on April 22. An affiliated business, Creekside Real Estate LLC, also filed Chapter 11. Both are based in Ambridge, Beaver County — Creekside Real Estate at 302 Merchant Street and Creekside Springs at 667 Merchant Street, according to the bankruptcy filings. James Sas is listed as president and managing partner.

According to court documents, both assets and liabilities ranged between $1,000,001 and $10 million. Creekside Springs listed more than 60 creditors. The plan to reorganize is to be submitted by Aug. 20, 2026. Creekside Springs continues to operate.

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