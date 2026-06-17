NWS confirms tornado in Venango County

Yet another tornado has been confirmed from storms in Western Pennsylvania on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says this latest tornado happened along Stone Spring House Road in north-central Venango County, near the Titusville Airport.

The exact rating wasn’t immediately available.

This is now the fifth tornado that NWS officials have confirmed from these storms. That’s because what was thought to be one tornado in Beaver County was later deemed to be two, one near the border with Ohio and another in Beaver Falls. Another two tornadoes were confirmed in Butler County

It also bumps up the total number of tornadoes in the last two weeks to 11.

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