Next round of severe storms moves in late Wednesday night

PITTSBURGH — Most of the day on Wednesday will be quiet. We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s. You will notice a bit more mugginess, especially this afternoon and this evening.

Our next round of severe weather is late tonight and Thursday, with another shot at powerful thunderstorms and damaging winds. There could be two rounds of thunderstorms. One round very late Wednesday night with another potential blast around midday Thursday.

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