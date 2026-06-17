Western Pennsylvania man among 12 killed in Missouri skydiving plane crash

BUTLER, Mo. — A Western Pennsylvania man was among the 12 people killed when a plane carrying a pilot and 11 skydivers crashed in western Missouri on Sunday.

The fiery crash happened shortly after the plane took off from Butler Memorial Airport, about 65 miles south of Kansas City, around 11:30 a.m. Officials said during a news conference that the turboprop aircraft was unable to get to full power.

Kurt John Roy, 69, of Winder, Somerset County, was among those killed, according to the Bate’s County Coroner Jerret J Reno.

The coroner’s office said it continues to work with local, state and federal agencies to investigate the crash.

“We waited to release the names to allow time for the friends and families to reach out to their extended families. We ask that you allow time and pray for everyone involved, as this investigation will take months to complete and has touched people nationwide,” Reno said on a Facebook post.

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