$1.27M jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket sold at Cranberry gas station

CRANBERRY, Pa. — Someone who bought a Match 6 ticket in Butler County is a big winner!

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say a Match 6 Lotto ticket sold at the Sheetz on Ehrman Road in Cranberry won the $1.27 million jackpot.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-8-10-25-42-48, on Tuesday’s drawing. The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winner won’t be known until the prize is claimed and the ticket validated. The winner has a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The winning ticket should be signed on the back immediately.

More than 45,600 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing.

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