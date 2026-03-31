Becknell Industrial preparing new build at Fairywood site

PITTSBURGH — Becknell Industrial, the suburban Chicago industrial development firm that bought a 25-acre site on the western edge of the city a few weeks ago for more than $25 million, doesn’t plan to sit still on its new asset, its first in the region.

In announcing its buy of the property, confirming a transaction previously announced by the joint venture partnership of the city’s URA and RIDC nearly two weeks ago, Becknell reports it is advancing a plan to built a new speculative industrial building of a little more than 150,000 square feet, adding to expect a Class A warehouse.

The project is slated for a companion 9.3-acre parcel next to a completed industrial building of about the same size completed by the URA-RIDC joint venture and leased to national plumbing and infrastructure supplies distributor Ferguson Enterprise LLC on the site, a redeveloped public housing property Becknell is now calling the Fairywood Industrial Park within the larger Chartiers Valley business park.

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