Bell Acres Police Department say man in his 80s impersonated an officer

BELL ACRES, Pa. — Police in Bell Acres say a man in his 80s impersonated an officer.

The suspect was driving a white pickup truck and began high-beaming a person who was driving in the area on Nov. 13. Police say at one point, the truck tried to cut the victim off.

Police say the truck followed the victim home.

The man got out of the truck and began making comments about the victim’s driving and claimed to be an undercover officer.

Police said they have identified that man but have not filed charges at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident or similar incidents is asked to call Allegheny County Dispatch at 412-741-3010.

