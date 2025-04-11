West Homestead police asking for help finding missing woman

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — The West Homestead Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 38-year-old woman.

Teena Figurski, 38, was last seen on April 2 around 5 p.m. in the 500 block of West Seventh Avenue.

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket with black sleeves with her last name printed on the back, and black leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Homestead Police Department at (412) 461-1116 or 911.

