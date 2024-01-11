Beloved Gibsonia McDonald’s employee, 84, retiring after more than 45 years

GIBSONIA, Pa. — A beloved employee who worked at the McDonald’s in Gibsonia for more than 45 years will retire on Friday

Dot Sharp, who recently celebrated her 84th birthday, first started working at the location on WalMart Drive in 1978.

Since her start, Sharp saw many new products added to the menu, including Happy Meals in 1979, Chicken McNuggets in 1980, the McPizza in 1986, McFlurries in 1995 and an entire line of McCafe drinks in 2001.

Through it all, a spokesperson for McDonald’s said Dot welcomed each new product -- and each customer -- with a cheerful smile and friendly greeting.

“Dot has been an amazing contributor to McDonald’s of Gibsonia,” Owner/Operator Meghan Sweeney said in a release. “Our customers love her and so have generations of her fellow co-workers. We’re so lucky to have had her on our team!”

Sharp will officially retire Friday when she serves her last McDonald’s order at 10 a.m.

“We truly appreciate all that Dot did for our organization,” Sweeney said. “She brought a sunny disposition to every shift and always made the customer her top priority. I’m hoping Dot enjoys a well-deserved break in her retirement.”

