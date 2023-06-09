Beloved Leechburg peacock dies after community raises money for injury treatment

LEECHBURG, Pa. — Leechburg’s friendly neighborhood peacock, Kevin, has passed away.

According to a GoFundMe page, funds were being raised for the beloved bird’s medical treatments after he injured his leg somehow.

The 16-year-old peacock died less than 24 hours after the fundraiser was started.

The page garnered nearly $2,000 before it stopped accepting donations. The fundraiser said any funds raised that aren’t needed for Kevin’s recovery can be donated toward helping other animals in need.

The man who started the GoFundMe, John Fiorina, shared the following message about Kevin’s passing on Facebook:

“With a heavy heart and much sadness I unfortunately have the bad news to report, that our Beloved Kevin/ Pete has passed away. He had a great life these past 16yrs. He was loved and admired by so many people throughout the whole Alle Kiski Area and then some. He is survived by by all that knew and loved him. May his peaceful nature and beauty live within our memories forever and ever. RIP Buddy, we all are going to deeply miss you.”

