Bethel Park Police Department kicks off new program to help shelter animals find forever homes

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Bethel Park Police Department has started a new program to help animals from shelters find their forever homes.

It all kicked off on Saturday when Leo, a 7-month-old pitbull-boxer mix, was signed as an honorary K9 officer for a day.

Leo is from Angel Ridge Animal Rescue. Police hope working with him and others like him will bring attention to animals in need.

“We are excited to kick off this new program and have our first rescue, Leo, spend the day with us as an honorary officer,” said BPPD Community Resource Officer Amber DiFranco. “Angel Ridge is an amazing shelter that works tirelessly to rescue animals of all types including dogs, cats and even horses.”

Leo is 65 pounds and is known to be full of love. He has been at the Angel Ridge Animal Rescue the longest. Leo is house-trained and up to date on his vaccinations. He gets along with other dogs but prefers to avoid cats.

He went on a community patrol with officers and learned how to use a fire extinguisher.

“We take in dogs and horses as space permits and operate a feline adoption program, “Baily’s Cat Haven,” in South Park,” said Hannah Ketterman, a Bethel Park resident and Angel Ridge board member. “We also share excess food with other rescues and individuals in need and regularly speak to schools and community groups about animal welfare. Our organization is primarily supported by donations.”

The Bethel Park Police Department hopes to work with different animals and different shelters in the future too.

Click here to learn more about Angel Ridge Animal Rescue or to express interest in adopting Leo.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group