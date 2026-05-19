Residents urge officials not to allow data center on former race track property in Beaver County

BIG BEAVER, Pa. — It was a surprise to the racing community when Pitt Race, the popular racetrack in Beaver County, closed last fall. According to property records, the land was sold for $50 million.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Future of Beaver County racetrack uncertain as owners announce they’re stepping away

“I have no hard feelings against the Stouts for selling,” said Cynthia L. Evans of Big Beaver. “They can sell their property to whoever they want.”

But there’s one thing many residents told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek they don’t want.

“Practically no one has said that they support, strongly or even moderately, a data center in our area,” said Amanda Popik.

But a data center does appear to be what’s coming.

A news release from Switch, a data center company, announced they will be building a data center campus on that land, the size of nearly 300 football fields.

People who live in Big Beaver are worried about the resources a data center will use. Water is one of their biggest concerns.

“The people have a right to clean air, pure water, and the preservation of the environment,” Evans said. “A data center does not give us that. It is up to our elected officials to uphold the Constitution and protect the residents.”

The borough sent Channel 11 a statement saying Switch has not yet submitted an application for development.

“The Borough has been advised by Switch of its intention to develop a data center campus on the former Pitt Race property at 201 Penndale Road. At this time no formal applications for such a development have been submitted to the Borough for review by Borough Council. Switch and the Borough have had an administrative meeting to discuss Switch’s intention to develop the property and to discuss the Borough’s required review process under the Borough’s Ordinances. The next step in the review process is the submission of a formal application. This will start the Borough’s standard review process which will involve an internal review by the Borough’s Zoning Officer and Engineer followed by a public meeting before the Borough’s Planning Committee and then a public meeting before Borough Council to determine the application’s compliance with all Borough Ordinances. If an application is received, we will post the date of the initial review at the Planning Committee meeting on the Borough’s Facebook and Website page.”

Residents who spoke with Channel 11 hope the council will deny any data center application.

“I hope that’s what happens,” said Shawn Pinkerton. “If it doesn’t happen, we’re going to have to replace the council.”

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