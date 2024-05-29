Bethel Park police warn of internet scam

Bethel Park police are warning residents of a computer scam.

They said several people have fallen victim to a scam in which the victims receive a pop-up message on their computer, which locks it and instructs them to call Microsoft support for help.

When people call, the person on the phone convinces them they are the victim of an identity theft or part of a money laundering scheme. They then say they are connecting the person to an agent with the Federal Trade Commission or attorney general’s office. They convince the person to withdraw money, open online bank accounts, buy gold or crypto or give them access to bank accounts.

“These scams can go on for weeks and even months, and their sole job is to convince you they are legitimate so you send them your life savings,” a Facebook police department post reads, in part.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group