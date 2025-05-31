Bethel Park School District approves new contract with transportation staff

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Bethel Park School District has approved a new contract with its transportation staff.

The district said a three-year contract was approved on Thursday.

A new van driver will join the department. A CDL will not be needed for that position.

Payment for drivers will be split into two tracks. Drivers on the first track will receive a starting wage of $22.94 per hour with family benefits and the second will be paid $25 an hour with individual benefits.

“This agreement shows that everyone’s voice was heard,” said Director of Financial and Personnel Services Anthony Piscioneri, who spearheaded the negotiations for the school district. “It was a truly collaborative process, with both sides sharing ideas and working toward solutions that balanced everyone’s needs. It’s a great example of the district and transportation union’s shared commitment to Bethel Park families.”

District officials, bus drivers, aides, mechanics and administrators were all involved in the negotiating process.

