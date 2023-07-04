Local

2-year-old struck by vehicle, killed in North Versailles apartment complex parking lot

By WPXI.com News Staff

2-year-old struck by vehicle, killed in North Versailles apartment complex parking lot

By WPXI.com News Staff

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A 2-year-old was struck by a vehicle and killed in the parking lot of a North Versailles Apartment complex on Tuesday.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the Eastland Apartments in the 900 block of East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard at 4:27 p.m.

Channel 11 has a crew on scene and is working to learn more. WATCH Channel 11 News for updates through 6:30 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the child who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Sheetz celebrates Independence Day with $1.776 a gallon for gas
  • Fourth of July 2023: Town-by-town list of fireworks displays in Pittsburgh area
  • July 4, 2023: Which restaurants have freebies, deals on Independence Day?
  • VIDEO: Man facing charges for allegedly shooting Duquesne student during attempted robbery downtown
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read