2-year-old struck by vehicle, killed in North Versailles apartment complex parking lot

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A 2-year-old was struck by a vehicle and killed in the parking lot of a North Versailles Apartment complex on Tuesday.

According to Allegheny County police, first responders were called to the Eastland Apartments in the 900 block of East Pittsburgh-McKeesport Boulevard at 4:27 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found the child who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

