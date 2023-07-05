Republican lawmakers say they couldn’t walk in Canonsburg 4th of July Parade, organizers respond

CANONSBURG, Pa. — The Canonsburg Fourth of July parade is now at the center of a political disagreement.

Republican leaders claim they could not walk in the parade for political reasons.

But according to Fred Terling, the Vice-Chair of the Canonsburg Fourth of July Committee, that’s not the organizers’ motivation.

“We’re not a political body. We’re a parade. We’re entertainment,” Terling said.

“State Senator Cam Bartolotta was barred from the parade. Congressman Guy Reschenthaler was barred from the parade,” said Sean Logue, the Washington County Republican Party Chairman.

According to Terling, only Canonsburg Mayor David Rhome and Council President Eric Chandler were permitted to walk in the parade.

When asked why, he said, “It’s their town. It’s that simple.”

Parade organizers updated their bylaws in 2021. A copy of the bylaws states, “The only politicians that will be invited to participate in the 4th of July Parade will be the Mayor and Council members of Canonsburg.”

Terling said this new policy has not been an issue in the last two years.

But now, Washington County Republicans are taking issue with the change.

“It’s not fair whatsoever,” said Logue. “It’s not stopping who wins. People were allowed to march for the last 40 years, doesn’t matter what your party is. If you’re an officeholder you’re allowed to march. All of a sudden, once us Republicans have gained control of local county offices, they changed the rules in order to fix the parade route.”

According to Terling, the reason for the bylaw change is to better protect the organization’s nonprofit status.

“The IRS code, to hold our 501(c)(3) standing, that’s important for us to keep that as a nonprofit, states very distinctly, ‘No political campaigning in the parade,’” Terling explained.

Otherwise, according to Terling, his organization could be subject to 60 years of back taxes.

