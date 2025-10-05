Bicycle ride honors Pittsburgh-born FBI agent killed on duty, supports fund for building playgrounds

PITTSBURGH — Saturday saw a bicycle ride in honor of a Pittsburgh-born FBI agent shot and killed in the line of duty in 1994.

Martha’s Ride offered both a 30-mile and a 10-mile option.

The rides are in support of Martha’s Fund, which raises money to help build local playgrounds in the name of FBI special agent Martha Dixon.

"We donated $50,000 to Mount Lebanon to build Martha’s playground, a signature playground that bears her name to this day,“ said Martha’s Fund Board President Kevin Dixon. ”And actually, the sign in front of the playground has the same logo we use for the run, and it’s symbolic of Martha’s athleticism and her love for children.“

The one-day event is preceded by a five-day ride from Washington, D.C., in which riders carry Dixon’s name from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial to the Pittsburgh FBI office.

"She loved children,“ said Kevin Dixon. ”She had all of her nieces and nephews walking down the aisle, preceding her at her wedding, which was just two months before she died. And her love for the children and her athleticism caused us to link those two things together."

