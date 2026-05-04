Castle Shannon Italian restaurant hit with consumer alert after inspectors find 16 violations

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — An Italian restaurant in Castle Shannon was hit with a consumer alert after health inspectors found 16 violations during a recent visit.

The Allegheny County Health Department’s inspection report states Carbonara’s Ristorante was reinspected on April 30. Of the 16 violations found, four were considered high risk of causing foodborne illness.

Those high-risk violations include improperly cooled foods or foods held at too-warm temperatures, a dishwasher not set up to sanitize, stored knives with food debris on the blade and a can opener encrusted in food debris. All of these were considered repeat violations.

Some of the lower-level violations include a black mold-like substance in the ice machine’s inner chute, no certified food protection manager on site, the facility not monitoring cooling times and temperatures, the kitchen cooler lacking an internal thermometer and raw meat stored above wrapped desserts. Many of these are also considered repeat violations.

For the consumer alert to be removed, all violations must be corrected and two persons in charge must register for a certified food protection manager class.

Click here to view the full inspection report.

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