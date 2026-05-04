‘Throw the kids!’ Mother describes how she, her partner saved their children from burning home

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A local mother tells Channel 11 that she had no choice and didn’t think twice when she decided to throw her children off a roof to their father below to get them out of danger during a house fire.

Channel 11 has obtained EXCLUSIVE video of the moment when Jasmine Bell threw her children to safety.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to see that video and hear Bell describe how she then escaped the flames herself.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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