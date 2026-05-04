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‘Throw the kids!’ Mother describes how she, her partner saved their children from burning home

By WPXI.com News Staff
‘Throw the kids!’ Mother describes how she, her partner saved their children from burning home A local mother tells Channel 11 that she had no choice and didn’t think twice when she decided to throw her children off a roof to their father below to get them out of danger during a house fire. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — A local mother tells Channel 11 that she had no choice and didn’t think twice when she decided to throw her children off a roof to their father below to get them out of danger during a house fire.

Channel 11 has obtained EXCLUSIVE video of the moment when Jasmine Bell threw her children to safety.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. to see that video and hear Bell describe how she then escaped the flames herself.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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