2 former correction officers, former inmate charged with trafficking drugs at SCI Fayette

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Two corrections officers and a former inmate are facing charges for alleged drug trafficking at SCI Fayette.

Attorney General Dave Sunday’s office announced Monday that following the recommendation of a grand jury, charges were filed against Beau Angelo, 37, and Charity Thompson, 40 — the officers — and Vadol Lewis, 33.

Each person is charged with felony counts of corrupt organizations, conspiracy, contraband and delivery of a controlled substance. Sunday says the charges are connected to trafficking that was discovered in late 2024.

“This case involves a betrayal of sworn oaths to protect the public, and conduct that threatens the public’s confidence in all officers with duties to keep their communities safe,” Attorney General Sunday said.

Sunday says, per the investigation and grand jury testimony, Angelo and Thompson brought K2 and Suboxone into the prison on their persons and distributed the drugs to inmates in exchange for payment. Lewis, a former inmate at the prison, is accused of sending the drugs to the officers.

“These defendants violated their oaths as law enforcement officers by smuggling illegal drugs into a correctional facility in exchange for cash payment,” said Major Serell C. Ulrich, director of the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. “The introduction of narcotics into a correctional facility endangers the safety of staff and inmates alike and undermines the integrity of the entire corrections system.”

Angelo and Thompson, who are no longer employed as corrections officers, turned themselves in on Monday and were each given $50,000 unsecured bail.

Lewis is incarcerated on unrelated charges in Allegheny County, but is also expected to be arraigned on Monday.

The cases will be prosecuted by the Office of the Attorney General’s Drug Strike Force Section.

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