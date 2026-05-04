Westmoreland County couple accused of endangering children, neglecting 9 pets

MONESSEN, Pa. — A Westmoreland County couple is facing criminal charges after police say they found children and animals living in deplorable conditions.

Information shared by the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office said Monessen Police were called to Graham Avenue for suspicions of animal cruelty.

Police said Cassandra Richards, 33, allowed them to enter the house when they arrived.

Inside, investigators reported finding a pit bull being kept in a cage with some water, but no food. In another room, they found dog and cat food scattered on the floor with flies and cockroaches also in the area. There was also a full litter box in that room.

Police said there were dead cockroaches throughout the entire house. Garbage was also piled up in rooms with mattresses on the floor, police said.

More animals were found without food or water in their cages, including two ferrets and a rabbit, police said.

In total, Richards and her husband, Mark, surrendered five cats, the dog, the two ferrets and the rabbit.

The couple faces 29 charges each, including animal cruelty. Of those charges, two are felony charges of endangering the welfare of children. At this time, police have not provided specific details about the condition of those children or how many lived in the home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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