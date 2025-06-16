Bicyclist hit by two vehicles in Homewood; both drivers left without stopping, police say

PITTSBURGH — A bicyclist was hit by two vehicles in Homewood Sunday night.

Allegheny County emergency dispatchers said crews were called to the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and North Lang Avenue at 10:20 p.m.

Medics found a man at the scene and administered CPR before taking him to a hospital in critical condition.

Police reviewed surveillance video and learned he was struck by two vehicles that were driving side by side at a “high rate of speed.”

Both vehicles left the scene without stopping.

Police are working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

