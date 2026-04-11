Temperatures briefly cool down on Saturday

PITTSBURGH — It will be a cool start to the weekend, but temperatures will rebound nicely for Sunday.

Temperatures will struggle to rise above the 50s on Saturday afternoon, but there will be abundant sunshine by late morning. The afternoon should be mainly blue sky with a light north wind.

Highs will warm up much more on Sunday, climbing into the mid-70s with increasing clouds late in the day.

The week will start warm and a bit muggy with spotty showers and a storm possible both Monday and Tuesday. Many of the daylight hours will be dry, but have an umbrella ready.

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