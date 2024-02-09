Bigelow Boulevard to be restricted next week for pedestrian tunnel closure

PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Boulevard will be restricted in both directions at the start of next week, PennDOT announced Friday.

PennDOT said Bigelow Boulevard will have lane restrictions on Monday, Feb. 12 and Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions starting at the intersection with Herron Avenue. All turns onto Herron Avenue will still be available.

Crews will be working to permanently close the pedestrian tunnel beneath Bigelow Boulevard, PennDOT said. Pedestrians will instead use the existing crosswalk.

The restrictions will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, PennDOT said.

