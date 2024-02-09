Local

Bigelow Boulevard to be restricted next week for pedestrian tunnel closure

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Bigelow Boulevard Bigelow Boulevard (WPXI/WPXI)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Bigelow Boulevard will be restricted in both directions at the start of next week, PennDOT announced Friday.

PennDOT said Bigelow Boulevard will have lane restrictions on Monday, Feb. 12 and Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Lane restrictions will be in place in both directions starting at the intersection with Herron Avenue. All turns onto Herron Avenue will still be available.

Crews will be working to permanently close the pedestrian tunnel beneath Bigelow Boulevard, PennDOT said. Pedestrians will instead use the existing crosswalk.

The restrictions will be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, PennDOT said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • National Pizza Day 2024: Deals and freebies on pies from Pizza Hut, Domino’s, others
  • Charges filed in deadly McCandless hit-and-run crash that killed 78-year-old man
  • Gov. Shapiro aims to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania
  • VIDEO: Thieves stole batteries from multiple Butler County school buses, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read