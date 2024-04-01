Local

The Black Keys stopping in Pittsburgh on latest tour

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 07: (L-R) Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys perform onstage during the Eighth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert For God's Love We Deliver at Beacon Theatre on March 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver ) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/)

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

The Black Keys “International Players Tour” comes to Pittsburgh this fall.

The duo, who formed in 2001 in Akron, Ohio, will be at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10 with special guests The Head and the Heart.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man, boy dead after dirt bike crash in Westmoreland County
  • Recall alert: 118K Subarus recalled over air bag sensor issue
  • Former Steelers CB Cam Sutton arrested in Florida
  • VIDEO: 2 people arrested for trespassing at Century III Mall as demolition crews were working, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read