The Black Keys stopping in Pittsburgh on latest tour

The Black Keys “International Players Tour” comes to Pittsburgh this fall.

It's Official - INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS TOUR is coming. North America dates begin September 17th with special guests @headandtheheart for select cities. Tickets on sale Friday, April 5th at 10am local time.https://t.co/xZhjSXEBZU pic.twitter.com/RWfC3Dai74 — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) April 1, 2024

The duo, who formed in 2001 in Akron, Ohio, will be at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, Oct. 10 with special guests The Head and the Heart.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Click here for more information.

