Blackhawks down: Penguins pull out of dosedive, 4-1

By Dave Molinari - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Reilly Smith Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, right wing Reilly Smith and center Sidney Crosby, from left, celebrate Smith's goal against the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley/AP)

CHICAGO — This article originally appeared on pittsburghhockeynow.com.

Maybe it’s all Jake Guentzel’s fault that the Pittsburgh Penguins’ playoff hopes have been fading, after all.

Perhaps the guy who was tied for the team scoring lead and was on pace to get more than 30 goals again was the culprit behind their struggles of late.

OK, probably not.

Nonetheless, the Penguins made it through their first game without Guentzel, who will be out until at least March 10 because of an unspecified upper-body injury, relatively unscathed, picking up a 4-1 victory over Chicago Thursday night at the United Center.

