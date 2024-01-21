Body found in outdoor stairwell in Mercer County

SHARON, Pa. — An investigation is underway after a body was found in an outdoor stairwell in Mercer County.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said a young unidentified Black man was found in the stairwell of 115 North Irvine Avenue in the City of Sharon Sunday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:20 p.m.

The coroner said the man’s cause of death has not been determined at this time. An autopsy is scheduled to take place on Tuesday. It was set up by the Erie County Coroner’s Office.

The identity of the man will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.

The City of Sharon Police Department is also involved in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

