Search efforts continue 4 years after Allegheny County woman disappears

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Shaler Township police are again renewing a call for information on the whereabouts of a woman who’s been missing for four years.

Janet Walsh was 70 years old when she was last seen on Jan. 19, 2020, on Mount Royal Boulevard in Shaler. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Walsh left behind all her possessions, including her cellphone, at her residence.

Her vehicle, a silver 2018 Chevrolet Trax, Pennsylvania Plate #KTW6007, has never been located.

Walsh’s vehicle was possibly seen Conneaut Lake area shortly after her disappearance, though this is not confirmed, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group