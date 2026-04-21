Temperatures continue to rise leading into NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — More sunshine is expected this afternoon with a south wind that will warm up to the mid-60s.

Rain showers develop overnight into Wednesday morning, with lows in the 50s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day, with showers possible in spots again later afternoon, south of Pittsburgh.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 70s.

Temperatures continue to warm up, just in time for the NFL Draft, with highs in the 70s and even the low 80s by Friday.

The next chance of rain showers will come on Friday evening and Saturday.

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