Bon Air man pleads guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy

PITTSBURGH — A Bon Air man has pleaded guilty to involvement in drug trafficking.

DeVaughn Faulk, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say that, between March and July 2024, Faulk acted as a street-level redistributor in a conspiracy to deal fentanyl and cocaine, which are both Schedule II controlled substances.

Faulk is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 12. He could face up to 20 years in jail, a fine of up to $1 million or both.

Charged in July 2024, Faulk acted in connection with the Zhoove street gang, which operated in and around Allentown, Beltzhoover, Knoxville and Mt. Washington, Justice Department officials said previously.

