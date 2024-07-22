12 alleged members, associates of Pittsburgh street gang arrested

PITTSBURGH — A total of 12 people reportedly affiliated with the Zhoove street gang in the Pittsburgh area are facing charges.

The Department of Justice alleges the street gang operated in and around Allentown, Beltzhoover, Knoxville and Mount Washington.

Eight people, Cody Duncan, 33, of Verona; Ronell Cathie, 30, of Pittsburgh; Melvin Gaines, 29, of Oakmont; Curtis Williams, 27, of Pittsburgh; Malik Martinez, 27, of Pittsburgh; Cayce Williams, 22, of Pittsburgh; Devaughn Faulk, 27, of Pittsburgh; and Antonio Arrington, 22, of Pittsburgh, allegedly conspired to traffic fentanyl and cocaine between March 2024 and July 2024.

Arrington and Cutis Williams, who are both convicted felons, allegedly had 9mm handguns.

Morisee Williams, 41; Syere Franklin, 24; Oneal Olive, 31; and Charles Stephens, 60, all of Pittsburgh, are also accused of having guns and ammunition despite being convicted felons.

All of the suspects were arrested on Friday.

“Street gangs like the so-called Zhoove gang terrorize our law-abiding neighbors who simply want to live in communities free of deadly drugs and guns,” said U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan. “Today’s arrests demonstrate our ceaseless commitment to protecting the people of western Pennsylvania, and we are grateful for the hard work and dedication of our partners at the FBI who stand shoulder to shoulder with us every day.”

Suspects charged in the drug trafficking conspiracy face up to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $1 million, or both. Those accused of carrying a gun while being a convicted felon face up to 15 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group