The Book of Mormon returns to Pittsburgh on limited run at end of February

PITTSBURGH — One of the most successful Broadway shows is coming back to Pittsburgh because of popular demand.

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust says The Book of Mormon is coming to the Benedum Center from Feb. 27 to March 3 as part of the PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh Series. The last time the show’s tour stopped in Pittsburgh was in 2019.

The iconic musical follows a pair of missionaries sent halfway across the world to spread the good word and has become an international sensation.

Tickets are available online, by calling 412-456-4800 or by stopping by the Theater Square Box Office on Penn Avenue in person. Orders for groups of 10 or more may be placed by calling 412-471-6930, emailing groupsales@trustarts.org or submitting a reservation online.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group